Hawaii volcano sends more lava and sulfur gas into communities
Associated Press
PAHOA, Hawaii
The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing more than 1,500 people to flee their rural homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten elderly people and those with breathing problems.
The eruption that began with lava flying into the sky from a crack in a road persisted with reports of molten rock spurting from several volcanic vents. Neighborhoods downhill from the vents were at risk of being covered up. At least two homes were destroyed, officials said.
A huge magnitude-6.9 earthquake has rattled an area near the south part of the volcano, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami and transportation officials said no damage to roads has been reported. It came after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake struck the same area Friday.
Civil-defense officials cautioned the public about high levels of sulfur dioxide near the volcano and urged vulnerable people to leave immediately. Exposure to the gas can cause irritation or burns, sore throats, runny noses, burning eyes and coughing.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 4, 2018 12:40 a.m.
Hawaiian volcano eruption prompts evacuations
- January 23, 2018 5:59 a.m.
UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: A magnitude 7.9 earthquake near Alaska prompts tsunami warning
- January 16, 2018 midnight
Glowing red lava rolls down slopes of Philippine volcano
- January 24, 2018 midnight
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans fleeing
- September 8, 2017 3:12 p.m.
UPDATE | Death toll rises to 35 in powerful Mexico earthquake
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.