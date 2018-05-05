Births

May 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bradley and Annie Creatore, Youngstown, girl, May 3.

Merissa Rodino and Victor Daprile, Canfield, boy, May 3.

Damien and Katie Beebout, Columbiana, boy, May 3.

Tina Oslavic and James Sladewski, Youngstown, boy, May 3.

David and Erica Wenger, Youngstown, girl, May 3.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Daniel and Ann Detweiler Jr., Southington, girl, May 3.

Lyndsay Greathouse and Steven Duncan, Southington, girl, May 4.

Sharon regional medical center

Donald R. and Kelsey L. Ryser-Setting, Masury, girl, April 30.

