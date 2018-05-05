Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Bradley and Annie Creatore, Youngstown, girl, May 3.
Merissa Rodino and Victor Daprile, Canfield, boy, May 3.
Damien and Katie Beebout, Columbiana, boy, May 3.
Tina Oslavic and James Sladewski, Youngstown, boy, May 3.
David and Erica Wenger, Youngstown, girl, May 3.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Daniel and Ann Detweiler Jr., Southington, girl, May 3.
Lyndsay Greathouse and Steven Duncan, Southington, girl, May 4.
Sharon regional medical center
Donald R. and Kelsey L. Ryser-Setting, Masury, girl, April 30.
