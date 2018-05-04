Prosecutors: Gun arrest was by the book

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors this week said the arrest of a man on weapons and drug charges after he was pulled over for loud music and excessive window tint was by the book.

As a result, said Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Maxin, evidence that was gained in the arrest of Antwan Woodbridge, 26, of East Auburndale Avenue, should not be tossed out of court.

Woodbridge faces charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to comply after he was pulled over Nov. 21 by city police who first became aware of his car because of loud music he was playing.

Woodbridge jumped out of his car on West Auburndale Avenue and led officers on a foot chase before he was caught.

He had an unloaded .40-caliber handgun on him, and inside the car were 600 painkillers, $528 cash and an extended magazine for a handgun that had .45-caliber ammunition inside. He is free on bond.

On April 6 his attorney, Ross Smith, filed a motion to suppress the arrest and evidence before Judge Maureen Sweeney. Smith said that police had no lawful cause to stop or detain his client.

Maxin wrote in a rebuttal motion that police had probable cause to stop Woodbridge because he committed two traffic violations before them – the loud music and excessive window tint. Maxin also wrote police had reasonable cause to arrest Woodbridge because he ran from them carrying a gun and he also had a probation hold on him from Liberty police.

Because Woodbridge was in custody, a search of him and his car was legal, Maxin wrote.

Judge Sweeney has yet to issue a ruling in the case. A hearing on the motion is set for Wednesday.

Court records show Woodbridge has past felony convictions for possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, both charges that bar him from owning or being around a firearm.