METRO DIGEST || Trump in Cleveland

Trump in Cleveland

CLEVELAND

President Donald Trump is coming to Cleveland on Saturday to highlight the tax reform legislation he signed into law in December.

This will be the Republican president’s second trip to the Cleveland area in a little over a month. Trump spoke at a Richfield union training facility March 29 about his infrastructure plan. He also talked about veterans and his plans for a wall along the Mexican border. Trump will speak at 1:15 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Louie B. Free guests

YOUNGSTOWN

These guests are scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon today on the Louie B. Free show “Brainfood from the Heartland” on Vindy Talk Radio on Vindy.com: Aimee Fifarek, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County; Sara Daughtery Wenger, economic development program manager, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments; Marta Holmberg, senior director of young outreach and campaigns for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals; William A. Gordon, author of “Four Dead in Ohio” on the anniversary of the May 4, 1970, Kent State University shootings; Shane T. Burkholder, a planner with the Trumbull County Planning Commission; and Dr. Karen Davis from United Poultry Concern.

Animal-cruelty case

COLUMBIANA

Drew Browne of Hanoverton was ordered to spend 60 days in jail and to attend mandatory community service at a local animal shelter after he pleaded guilty to animal-cruelty charges.

He was caught on video bludgeoning a turkey with a piece of wood.

21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported the video showed Browne beating the turkey up to 18 times with a piece of wood resembling an axe handle while a female voice from behind the camera encourages the attack. Karissa Piszczek is accused of recording the attack and will appear in court next week, the television station reported.

Join contractors list

YOUNGSTOWN

The mayor’s office is seeking requests for proposals and letters of interest from those wanting to be on the contractors list to perform grass cutting and maintenance on properties in the city.

Those interested should send an email by Thursday to grasscutting@youngstown-ohio.gov or mail it to 20 Federal Place, 20 W. Federal St., Suite FC12, Youngstown, Ohio 44503. The email/letter should include proof of $1 million insurance coverage with the city named an indemnitee, workers’ compensation coverage information, W-9 tax information, list of all commercial equipment and three professional references.

For information, call Kevin Flinn, buildings and grounds commissioner, at 330-742-8995.

Wheel hits school bus

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Village police are searching for a tractor-trailer that lost a wheel that then collided with a school bus. There were no injuries, but there was damage done to the bus. The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported the trailer was a black coal trailer headed toward Pennsylvania.

Diaper-bank donation

BOARDMAN

Making Kids Count, a nonprofit dedicated to serving children, this week received $7,500 from Chemical Bank in support of MKC’s diaper bank. Chemical Bank is the largest financial contributor to the diaper bank and hosted two volunteer efforts to help wrap diapers for distribution.

