METRO DIGEST || Joe Maxx Coffee opens

Joe Maxx Coffee opens

YOUNGSTOWN

Joe Maxx Coffee shop opened at its new location downtown Thursday.

The shop moved from its previous location on East Federal Street to a spot in the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Semple Building on West Federal.

The new location features a revamped look and the same menu, with plans to add some menu items in the coming months.

Owner Mike Avey reported a strong opening day, with about 250 customers visiting the new shop.

Joe Maxx originally opened downtown in 2011, and now has locations in Cleveland, Florida, Las Vegas, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

Fok Hall dedication

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will dedicate Fok Hall and recognize Honors College graduates today.

Fok Hall, a historic house on the YSU campus and home to the university’s Honors College, will be formally dedicated at 4 p.m. The two-story building at the corner of Wick Avenue and University Plaza, built in 1865 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is named after the late Thomas and Maria M.L. Fok, who donated $2.5 million to the university.

Thomas Fok was a faculty member and a trustee for both YSU and the YSU Foundation, while Maria M.L. Folk was a family physician.

In addition, YSU will present honors medallions to 49 Honors College students who are graduating at spring commencement Saturday at 5 p.m. at Ford Theater in Bliss Hall, on the YSU campus.

Plea in firearms case

YOUNGSTOWN

A Liberty man is expected to be sentenced Aug. 9 in federal district court after pleading guilty Wednesday to two firearms charges.

Robert M. Walley, 54, of Logan Gate Drive, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

An indictment said Walley was convicted of aggravated assault in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, a conviction that bars him from owning a firearm. Court records show Walley received probation in 2007 in the case, but in 2009 received an 18-month prison sentence for violating his probation. Court records do not show what the violation was.

An indictment filed in November said on June 17, Walley had a .380-caliber handgun, a .45-caliber handgun, two .12-gauge shotguns, a .410-gauge shotgun and a sawed-off .12-gauge shotgun.

Scouts to clean up area

LAKE MILTON

Members, families, friends and the community of Boy Scout Troop 105 from Jackson-Milton, Whispering Pines District, Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America, in conjunction with Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Lake Milton State Park Management, will have a targeted cleanup to try and reduce the impact to the environment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The participants will be using a bucket brigade to remove years of debris from the state park’s Carson’s Landing Area (Ellsworth Road and the south end of Lake Milton).

Free youth health fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Jack & Jill Foundation Inc. Youngstown Chapter is hosting a free youth health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave.

The health fair is designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect young people to available resources. Health screenings include ear, vision, dental and blood pressure.

Demonstrations include Zumba/dance, martial arts, proper hand washing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The first 100 youths who attend will take home a backpack and personal home gym. There also will be a raffle where youths can win bicycles and helmets, basketballs and skateboards. Winners must be present.

For information, contact Tonia Farmer-Pitts at 330-883-3239 or farmmd@hotmail.com.

Safety Awareness Day

CAMPBELL

The city’s first Safety Awareness Day takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Roosevelt Park Community Center. Mayor Nick Phillips said the event is intended to teach bicycle and car-seat safety to parents and their children.

The event will feature a bicycle helmet giveaway – recipients of the helmets had to register by April 30 – informational discussions on proper bike and car-seat safety and grilled hot dogs for lunch.

Warning about scams

CANFIELD

Police Chief Chuck Colucci warned residents to be aware of possible scams.

In a city council meeting this week, the chief noted a recent scam on Craigslist, a classified advertisement website. The scammer will express interest in an item someone is selling, then offer to send a check for more than the asking price and ask the seller to return some of the money in cash.

“People are falling victim to it,” Colucci warned. “Continue to be wide-eyed to these scams. If something sounds too good to be true, it is.”

In other business, Councilman John Morvay reported the Cardinal Joint Fire District recently purchased a third ambulance, so now each fire station has an ambulance.