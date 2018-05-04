mahoning county

Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Justin L. Harrison, 30, Carlisle, Pa., failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and telecommunications fraud.

Jose Castro, 52, Cleveland Street, breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools.

Devin White, 35, Roslyn Avenue, assault and escape.

Mary E. Anthony, 60; Susanne M. Dotson, 38; and Harry Kutscher Jr., 18, all of Canton, promoting prostitution, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, falsification, possessing drug abuse instruments and solicitation.

Jerry L. Green Jr., 41, Orchard Avenue Southeast, Warren, theft.

James R. Vargo II, 46, Cherry Hill Drive Northeast, Warren, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and operating a vehicle impaired.

Ronald S. Dunham II, 26, Oak Street, Alliance, burglary.

Joshua L. Keenan, 25, state Route 305, Garrettsville, burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jason M. Mulgrew, 39, Fifth Street, Struthers, assault and obstructing official business.

Edward R. Mills, 35, West Oregon Avenue, Sebring, two counts of theft of drugs.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts