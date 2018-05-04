HomeGoods purchases house in Lordstown

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

HomeGoods Inc. this week purchased a house on Hallock Young Road, located near the site where the company had planned to develop a 1.2-million-square-foot, $160 million distribution center.

The company purchased a 2.5-acre property at 2527 Hallock Young Road on Tuesday for $225,000, according to Trumbull County Auditor records. Auditor records list the property’s total value at $131,800.

Despite the sale, village Mayor Arno Hill said it doesn’t mean HomeGoods plans to build in Lordstown.

“I won’t say it’s a sign they’re coming [here] or not,” Hill said. “I wouldn’t read a lot into that right now. They said they would buy it. They didn’t want to leave the people [the homeowners] in limbo.”

Outcry from some residents over plans to build on residential land led the company to back away from its plan.

Over the last few weeks, the company has been evaluating other Mahoning Valley sites. HomeGoods has not commented on its plans.

HomeGoods did not immediately respond to a request to comment on its purchase of the house.

Asked earlier this week about what sites it is looking at, the time line of a decision and whether the 200-acre site in Lordstown is still being considered, a company spokeswoman declined to comment.