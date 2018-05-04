GetGo Cafe + Market opens in Boardman
Staff report
BOARDMAN
At a grand-opening event for a new GetGo Cafe + Market on U.S. Route 224, food was the focus.
“We’re all really busy,” said Polly Flinn, GetGo senior vice president and general manager. “But why should we have to suffer with inferior food or slow service?”
In contrast, GetGo promises to offer customers a variety of fast, fresh-food choices.
In addition to fuel pumps, the location at 224 and California Avenue features a convenience store with grocery items, a cafe with made-to-order food such as burgers and sandwiches, and a smoothie and espresso bar.
GetGo employees and community members marked the opening Thursday with a sub-cutting ceremony, an appearance by television personality Adam Richman, a sub-making contest and remarks by GetGo officials and Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Vice President Sharon Hrina.
GetGo will donate 10 percent of its in-store sales from Thursday through Sunday to Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly Campus on Market Street.
It also will offer a number of promotions to customers, such as a 10-cent fuel discount with a Giant Eagle Advantage Card.
