Charges against YSU professor dismissed

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A prominent Youngstown State University professor and award-winning novelist who pleaded guilty to attempted assault in February had the charges against him dropped at a sentencing hearing, according to court records.

Christopher Barzak, 42, of Outlook Avenue faced one count of misdemeanor domestic violence after his husband told police Barzak punched him after an argument in October.

Police at the scene said his husband was visibly shaken with a bloody lip and swollen eye, though Barzak denied hitting him.

At a sentencing hearing last week, Barzak’s husband told the court he was under the influence when he made the 911 call and has no recollection of what happened, according to court records.

Judge Carla J. Baldwin dismissed the charges.

At February’s change-of-plea hearing, she ordered Barzak to obtain counseling before his sentencing.

Barzak, who teaches English at YSU, is the author of four novels, one of which was adapted into the film “Jamie Marks is Dead.”

His next novel, “The Gone Away Place,” will be released May 15.