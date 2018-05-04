‘Brews, Blooms and Besties’ at Paladin

YOUNGSTOWN

Paladin Brewing, 6520 Mahoning Ave. No. 300, will host “Brews, Blooms and Besties” at 6:30 p.m. May 16.

The event will feature flower-arranging fun and a craft beer or flight to get the creative juices flowing.

Girls night will continue with $1 off all beers until 9 p.m.

Space is limited, and reservations are required. Tickets are $69.

Visit https://alicestable.com/events/brews-blooms-and-besties-at-paladin-brewing to register.

Edmunds estimates lower sales for GM

YOUNGSTOWN

Auto analyst Edmunds estimates GM’s April sales were down 3 percent compared with April 2017.

The number is an estimate because GM recently stopped releasing monthly sales report, and instead will release sales numbers quarterly.

Auto sales down in Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 4,818 new and used vehicles in April, down 163 from the 4,981 sold last April.

Through April, there have been 18,432 auto sales this year, down 1,067 from last year’s 19,499.

Training program adopted by HBK

CANFIELD

HBK CPAs & Consultants announced it is an early adopter of The Anticipatory Organization: Accounting and Finance Edition, a training program “to arm CPAs and financial advisers with anticipatory skills crucial to anticipating disruptions, problems, and their related solutions,” according to a news release.

AO, developed by Daniel Burrus, teaches how to identify and act on trends that will happen, as well as trends that might happen.

“In order to remain competitive, to stay relevant, even to survive in this age of exponential change, HBK must adopt an anticipatory mindset, a ‘future view’ based on the hard trends we see shaping our future, and use those insights to help our clients capitalize on the opportunities that accompany digital disruption,” said Christopher M. Allegretti, HBK managing principal and CEO.

Home Savings donates $3K to UW

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $3,000 to the United Way of Northern Columbiana County, which will support the 2018 United Way campaign.

“We’re proud to be able to support the United Way of Northern Columbiana County as they fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in their community,” said Trish Gelsomino of Home Savings.

The bank also announced a $2,000 check presentation to Interfaith Home Maintenance Service Inc. The funds will be used to provide emergency or necessary home repairs to low-income homeowners to help them remain in their homes.

