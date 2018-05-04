Births

May 4, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Ryan and Katherine Bonacci, Youngstown, girl, May 2.

Christine Burch and Joe Farrow, Youngstown, boy, May 2.

Thomas and Sharissa Young, Youngstown, girl, May 2.

Jason and Jessica Dirocco, Youngstown, girl, May 2.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

David and Cassondra Hollie Sr., Warren, boy, May 2.

Brittney Rodgers and Robert Ford, Warren, boy, May 2.

Anthony and Desiree Young, Warren, twin girls, May 2.

More like this from vindy.com

  • May 3, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • May 5, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • September 23, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • December 19, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • May 22, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Lake Milton


Residential
2 bedroom, 2 bath
$378500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000