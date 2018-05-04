Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ryan and Katherine Bonacci, Youngstown, girl, May 2.
Christine Burch and Joe Farrow, Youngstown, boy, May 2.
Thomas and Sharissa Young, Youngstown, girl, May 2.
Jason and Jessica Dirocco, Youngstown, girl, May 2.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
David and Cassondra Hollie Sr., Warren, boy, May 2.
Brittney Rodgers and Robert Ford, Warren, boy, May 2.
Anthony and Desiree Young, Warren, twin girls, May 2.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.