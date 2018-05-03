VINDY EXCLUSIVE: Feds seek to seize home of ex-Braking Point owner

By Justin Wier

jwier@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

While federal authorities have not charged the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center with any crime, they came for $2.8 million and several of his cars in March, and now they are coming for his house.

Federal prosecutors filed a foreclosure complaint Wednesday in U.S. District Court that claims the $959,300 Leetonia home of Ryan Sheridan was obtained with proceeds from illegal acts including Medicare fraud, conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud and money laundering.

Sheridan purchased the property using an LLC named after the property’s address. The home address is 41079 Spring Hill Drive, and the LLC is named 41079 Spring Hill Drive.

He wired $792,028 from a bank account connected to one Braking Point used to receive Medicaid payments to pay for the property, according to the court filing.

Neither Sheridan nor anyone else from Braking Point has been charged or indicted by federal authorities.

The filing includes allegations that Braking Point provided treatment in beds not licensed by the state; issued prescriptions of suboxone and other drugs and did not follow regulations; failed to maintain records; and failed to perform drug screenings and background checks on new employees.

The information came from more than a dozen former Braking Point employees including Sheridan’s ex-wife.

Sheridan did not return a request to comment Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a case on Braking Point – which operated locations in Austintown, Whitehall and Wooster – in December 2016.

In October 2017, the FBI served search warrants at the Austintown and Whitehall locations along with the homes of Sheridan and his ex-wife.

Also in October, the Trumbull County Coroner’s office ruled that Thomas Dailey, who co-owned the Whitehall location with Sheridan, died of a drug overdose.

In January, authorities served a search warrant at Sheridan’s home and seized a DeLorean and a replica of a Batmobile. Authorities also want to seize a replica of the hearse from the movie “Ghostbusters” and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

Those vehicles have yet to be seized.

The state suspended Medicaid payments to Braking Point because “a credible allegation of fraud exists based on evidence that the company is allowing a physician to dispense Suboxone without proper authorization from the Drug Enforcement Administration.”

Braking Point is appealing the suspension. It is no longer supplying drug or alcohol addiction services.