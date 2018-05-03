Warren continues to try to reach 70 police officers

Staff report

WARREN

Forty men and women are signed up to take the civil-service exam June 9 for entry-level Warren police officer, possibly providing the department with enough candidates to bring the department up to its goal of 70 officers. It’s at 64 now.

“Forty, that’s a pretty good effort,” Atty. Dan Letson, chairman of the Warren Civil Service Commission, said Monday of the number of people signed up for the test.

The police department has had the money to hire more officers for more than a year but has struggled to find enough qualified candidates.

Capt. Jeff Cole told civil-service commission members the department needs to hire at least six more officers to reach the level of 70 set by the city administration when it went to voters seeking an increase in the income tax in 2016.

Ereka Langford, civil-service commission clerk, said 10 of the people signed up to take the test are female, and there appear to be a handful of minority candidates.

Letson said the discussion last month about hiring police officers before they have their Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate and helping them obtain the training has not moved forward. The idea was promoted by Law Director Greg Hicks as a way to increase the pool of candidates, especially minorities.

The Youngstown Police Department has a program like this, Cole told the civil-service commission in April.

Letson said he spoke with the city administration about asking Warren City Council to have a committee meeting on the idea, but said Monday, “I have not heard about a committee meeting.”