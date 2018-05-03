Trumbull enters into pact with feds to fight opioid crimes

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office has entered into a bilateral agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office to better prosecute felony opioid and drug-trafficking offenses.

This week, Gina Buccino-Arnaut, an assistant county prosecutor, was sworn in to work with U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, and county Prosecutor Dennis Watkins swore in David Toepfer, an assistant U.S. attorney, to work with Watkins’ office.

The bilateral agreement will allow Buccino-Arnaut and Toepfer to work on each other’s cases, says a news release.

“This will enable more efficient and effective prosecutions of drug criminals, including those who distribute drugs that cause overdose deaths,” the release adds.

In connection with the agreement, Watkins forwarded a request to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance to help establish the Trumbull County Overdose Death Prosecution Unit, which will be comprised of experienced investigations, homicide detectives and narcotics officers from various county law-enforcement agencies.