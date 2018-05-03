Revamped McDonald’s coming to Canfield

By Jordyn Grzelewski

CANFIELD

Major changes are coming to the city’s McDonald’s location on U.S. Route 224.

Mayor Richard Duffett announced at a city council meeting Wednesday the restaurant will be demolished and rebuilt, with the project slated to begin later this year.

Duffett said after receiving numerous complaints from residents about the building, he recommended to the restaurant’s new owner it be torn down and rebuilt. The new owner and corporate office then confirmed to him there are plans to do so.

In other business, council passed an ordinance allowing the city to get rid of surplus equipment, including trading in or selling three police vehicles and five public-works vehicles and pieces of equipment.

To replace some of the vehicles, council also approved purchasing a tractor, two marked police cruisers and one unmarked police vehicle.

Council also approved an ordinance establishing a $5 permitting fee for beehives, a follow-up to legislation approved last year that established beekeeping regulations.

In his report to council, police Chief Chuck Colucci noted a police officer started working as a school resource officer at Canfield Middle School this week, bringing the number of officers stationed full time in the schools to two.

The school district will pay for nine months of the officer’s salary. The city, township and school district are working to finalize the terms of an agreement on the SRO.