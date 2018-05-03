Ohio woman faces multiple charges

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a woman after she allegedly solicited sex on South Raccoon Road on Tuesday night.

Officers arranged to meet up with a female who posted an ad stating she was “looking for some fun” around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police reports.

They met with Amber Arnold, 22, of Ferry, Ohio, and a man who she identified as her boyfriend in a car bearing West Virginia plates.

Officers discovered Arnold had an arrest warrant from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office for forgery, Medicaid fraud and theft.

Arnold had on her one bag of suspected marijuana, three crack pipes and one condom. Reports said Arnold told officers she meets an average of four to five clients per week.

Arnold is charged with possessing criminal tools, having drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and soliciting sex.

Cops probe woman’s fall from structure

YOUNGSTOWN

Police continue their investigation into how an 18-year-old woman fell from the parking garage structure at Eastern Gateway Community College onto Walnut Street downtown.

The woman was in stable condition at press time Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police said it was unclear whether the woman fell or jumped from the structure.

Police blocked off Walnut between Federal and Boardman streets for several hours Wednesday after the incident, which was reported about 6:15 p.m.

Man pleads guilty to multiple charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A Canfield man who hit another car while his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Boyle, 47, of Indian Run Drive pleaded to aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the crash that occurred Sept. 6, 2016.

Boyle had a 0.201 blood-alcohol level, but prosecutors said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Prosecutors will recommend a 21-month prison term when Boyle appears for sentencing.

He also will receive a mandatory driver’s license suspension of three years to life.

Columbiana High School makes list

COLUMBIANA

U.S. News and World Report’s Best Ohio High Schools listed Columbiana High School 92nd of 866 schools ranked.

Columbiana placed with a silver distinction.

Columbiana’s place on the list is higher than any other school in the tri-county area.

U.S. News and World Report highlights the high school’s 97 percent graduation rate, score of 30.4 for college readiness and the opportunities for students to take Advanced Placement classes.

