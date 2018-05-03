Kasich announces new prescription rules

COLUMBUS

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has announced new rules for monitoring the prescribing of painkillers to patients suffering chronic pain.

The rules announced Wednesday by the Republican governor apply to the treatment of patients with sub-acute pain, a type of pain lasting between six and 12 weeks, and long-term pain, lasting 12 weeks or more.

The rules establish methods for assessing the use of medication based on the strength of prescriptions. It doesn’t affect patients who are dying or being treated in hospitals.

The governor has been pushing prescribing limits in recent years to battle Ohio’s addiction crisis, which led to a record 4,050 overdose deaths in 2016.

1st death reported in E. coli outbreak

NEW YORK

The first death has been reported in a national food-poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The death was reported in California, but state and federal health officials did not provide any other details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 121 people had gotten sick in 25 states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.

Spokesman: Bush is making progress

HOUSTON

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized at least another day, but that doctors “are very pleased with his progress.”

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital, the day after his wife’s funeral. He’s being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday that the 93-year-old Bush “continues to regain strength.” He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

Fingerprint left in Play-Doh leads to shoplifting suspect

LEICESTER, Mass.

A Massachusetts police department says a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh led them to a shoplifting suspect.

Leicester police responded to Walmart on Dec. 11 after an employee found several electronic anti-theft devices that had been covered in the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize them.

The attempt to disable the spider-wrap devices failed, and the suspect had fled. He did, however, leave a fingerprint impression in the Play-Doh.

Police announced Monday the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.

Police charged 55-year-old Dennis Jackson with unlawful removal of an anti-theft device. Police say he has a long criminal record and faces arrest warrants in at least two other states.

Death toll rises to 19

BANGUI, Central African Republic

Central African Republic’s president on Wednesday declared three days of mourning as the death toll from renewed sectarian violence in the capital rose to 19, with nearly 100 others wounded.

New details emerged of an attack on a church that was targeted Tuesday along with mosques and health facilities in Bangui’s PK5 and Fatima neighborhoods, with a priest among the dead.

The head of the Red Cross in the country told The Associated Press that the death toll had risen to 19, with 98 wounded.

Deeply impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013.

Associated Press