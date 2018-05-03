METRO DIGEST || Campbell plant assessment expected next week

Campbell assessment expected next week

CAMPBELL

Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, at Wednesday night’s council meeting, asked for an update on the assessment meant to provide a definitive overview of the repair costs for the city’s water treatment plant.

The assessment was expected to be completed by the end of April. City administrators are waiting to review the assessment before making a decision whether to sell the plant and distribution infrastructure.

City Administrator Lew Jackson said they were likely to receive the assessment sometime next week.

Raids result of probe

WARREN

Law-enforcement officials recovered suspected crack cocaine, a gun, drug paraphernalia, four vehicles and more than $18,000 in cash from three drug raids conducted Wednesday on North Park Avenue, Griswold Street and Sheridan Avenue.

The raids were the result of a 10-month investigation conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Task Force. Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team also helped execute the search warrants.

Chester Adams, 40, was arrested during the raids on nine counts of felony trafficking. Additional charges are pending after further investigation.

Woman parking car robbed at gunpoint

WARREN

A 60-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a male wearing dark clothing with a red stocking cap on his head at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday as she was parking her car on Niles Road Southeast.

The male approached her as she was parking in her designated parking spot north of the Community Bus Service building and asked for a cigarette.

She told him she did not smoke, and he pointed a handgun at her head and demanded her work bag, which she gave him. He fled west toward the Trumbull Homes apartments. She reported the bag’s value at $300.

Foot chase after car crashes into home

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police early Wednesday had to chase a man who crashed a car into a home in the 1400 block of Humbolt Avenue.

Officers were called about 2:50 a.m. to Hunter Street and Humbolt for a report of an accident, and when they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the back of a home and a man running away.

Police chased the man through several back yards until he was ordered to the ground at gunpoint. Cody Spahr, 26, of East Dewey Avenue, had blood on his arms and a welt on his face.

Spahr was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was issued misdemeanor citations for obstructing official business, failure to control and hit-skip.

Brown-Portman POWER Act endorsed

WASHINGTON

The Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area had endorsed a bill by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, that would provide portable screening equipment to state and local law enforcement in drug investigations.

The Providing Officers with Electronic Resources, or POWER, Act would provide funding to law-enforcement agencies so they can do testing right away and not have to send suspected drugs off to labs to be tested, a process that can sometimes take months.

The bill is similar to one sponsored by Brown and Portman for Customs and Border Protection agents President Trump signed into law earlier this year.

Youngstown, Warren YWCAs now merged

YOUNGSTOWN

The YWCAs of Youngstown and Warren officially merged this week. The combined entity is now called YWCA Mahoning Valley. The merger was originally announced in March.

The YWCA Warren employs 12 people and YWCA Youngstown 32 full- and part-time employees. No employees are expected to lose their jobs. Administrative offices for the merged operation will be at the Youngstown YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave., but all current YWCA facilities in Youngstown and Warren will be maintained. Leah Merritt, CEO and president of YWCA Youngstown, will be CEO and president of YWCA Mahoning Valley.

School security system

BELOIT

West Branch schools will soon implement the RAPTOR system at each building’s main entrance, which will require photo identification for visitors that will be screened and registered.

All doors in the school buildings are kept locked and visitors must be buzzed in at the front door of each school, sign in at the office and wear a visitor’s badge.

This new system will be fully operational across the district by Monday. Staff is scanning licenses and offering visitors the opportunity to be entered into the system earlier than the full implementation date.

Visitors will have to present their licenses only annually (unless a new I.D. is obtained), but their information is re-checked anytime they wish to obtain a building visitor’s pass.