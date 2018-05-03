Blessing of the Animals in Boardman on Sunday

BOARDMAN

St. James’ Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., will host its annual Blessing of Animals at 2 p.m. May 6. All animals are welcome.

For the safety of all, dogs must be on leashes, cats in carriers, etc.

Owners of animals who do not travel are welcome to bring photos of their pets to be blessed.

Each animal will receive an individual blessing.

Treats for people and animals will be served after the blessing.

For information, contact the church office at 330-758-2727 or email office@stjamesboardman.com.