Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Adam and Michaela Wolfgang, Petersburg, girl, May 1.

Justin and Brittany Miller, Girard, boy, May 1.

Kavaughndalyn Hall and Elbert W. Shuler Jr., Youngstown, girl, May 1.

Carmen Blalock, Youngstown, boy, May 1.

Nicole Swagger and Corey Miller, New Waterford, boy, May 1.

Emily Haugland and Zachary Hileman, Warren, girl, May 1.

Thomas and Sharissa Young, Youngstown, girl, May 2.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Kristie Walker and Mark Donegan, Vienna, boy, May 1.