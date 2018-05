Agenda Friday

Brookfield Township trustees, 8 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Coitsville Township trustees, 8 a.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Poland Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

