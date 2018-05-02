Youngstown’s teacher of year evokes natural talent

By Amanda Tonoli

Brogan Todd, Volney Rogers Elementary kindergarten teacher, was named Youngstown City Schools Teacher of the Year for 2018.

“There are no words – I am just speechless,” Todd said tearfully. “I am both honored and humbled.”

Each year, district principals nominate a teacher from their respective buildings.

A committee of educators interviews the nominees and observes them teaching in their classrooms before selecting the winner.

Instructional coach Jodi Cosek said Todd is a natural at what she does.

“It takes a lot of people time to develop that craft that she has with relationship building and transitions in instruction, and she’s just naturally reflective when she says, ‘What can I do? What’s next?’” Cosek said. “She makes my job easy because she’s always thirsty for more – to be better.”

That’s something second-grade teacher Cerise Mills said is Todd’s mantra.

“Since the beginning, I’ve said she is an old soul in a young body,” she said. “But she is the most unique, wonderful and well-rounded person.”

Todd of Canfield has been teaching for two years. She was a fifth-grade teacher at Paul C. Bunn Elementary last year.

“She has this amazing balance of being firm and having expectations for her students,” Cosek added.

And the best part of Todd’s accomplishments is the love her students have for her.

“Her students adore her,” said second-grade teacher Karen Mitchell. “She is the mother duck and she just follows them around, and they cannot wait for her to get to them each day.”

“Brogan is the type of teacher that I want my children to have,” said Kelly Weeks, Volney principal. “She puts kids’ needs first. She’s a team player. She goes above and beyond the call of duty with everything. She has high standards for her students, and she loves them with her entire heart.”

“I want to thank Brogan for being an exceptional teacher and for caring so much for our children and their academic excellence,” said school district CEO Krish Mohip. “The Youngstown City School District appreciates all of your dedication and hard work.”

All of this year’s nominees will be honored at a dinner Tuesday at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Tyler History Center-Thomas Ballroom.