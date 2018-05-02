Komara Jewelers to be passed down

CANFIELD

Komara Jewelers, which has been in business since 1948, soon will pass to the third generation of family ownership.

Bob Komara will be handing over the business to his daughter, Brianna, and son, Rob.

To celebrate, the store at 3649 Canfield Road will have a liquidation sale starting Friday.

The store announced there will be “deep discounts” on brands such as Le Vian, Movado, Pandora and Simon G, as well as “a large assortment of diamond rings and gemstones in a variety of colors and price ranges.”

For more information, visit komarajewelers.com or call 330-793-9048.

Quaker Steak menu items set to return

WESTLAKE

Quaker Steak & Lube announced it will re-introduce some classic menu items that have been among the most-popular items in the restaurant’s history.

Some of the throwback menu items include Cajun Bleu Cheese Chips and Greek Nachos.

Also, the restaurant will introduce additional cocktails, created with national mixology expert Armando Rosario. The new cocktails will include coladas, margaritas and Mule drinks, among other options.

The restaurant chain has numerous locations in the Mahoning Valley, including in Austintown, Boardman and Cortland.

Eastgate to have meetings Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments announced two meetings taking place Thursday.

The technical advisory committee will meet at 10 a.m. at the City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, in the 10th-floor conference room.

The citizens advisory board will meet at 6 p.m. at the same location.

Dunkin’ Donuts launches contest

YOUNGSTOWN

Dunkin’ Donuts has launched its seventh annual “Miracles for Munchkins” travel-mug design contest to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Members of the Youngstown community are invited to enter by sharing a travel-mug design depicting “the miracles and promises delivered by” the hospital, according to a news release.

Entries will be accepted through May 27. Designs can be submitted at miraclesformunchkins.com.

The winning design will be featured on a limited-edition travel mug that will be for sale at all Dunkin’ locations in the Greater Youngstown area. The winner will receive a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

Later this year, Dunkin’ guests who donate $5 in support of Akron Children’s will receive the travel mug, which can then be used for a discounted coffee refill with every donation in support of the cause.

Staff/wire reports

