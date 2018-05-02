Jailed on drug charges

AUSTINTOWN

A man with an outstanding warrant for a drug arrest since 2007 is now in the Mahoning County jail on drug-trafficking charges.

Township police received information Monday on the location of Michael Johnson, 33, of Parkgate Avenue and arrested him at his residence.

In November 2007, a county grand jury indicted Johnson on two counts of trafficking in cocaine and three counts of trafficking in marijuana involving events that occurred between March and May of 2007.

Johnson will be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Whistle and Keg patio

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee approved The Whistle and Keg, a self-service bar on the corner of Federal and Phelps Street in downtown Youngstown, to begin construction of a four-table wooden patio.

The committee did not vote on the bar’s initial request to begin construction in April because committee chairman Charles Shasho said the proposed building material – aluminum – was too weak and that other aluminum patios downtown were falling apart.

Michael and Joseph Thomas, the brothers who own the Whistle and Keg, returned to the committee this month with plans for a wooden patio.

“We wanted a material that was stronger and that matched the building rather than one that matched all the other patios downtown,” Shasho said.

The Thomases hope to have the project completed by June.

Campbell cleanup

CAMPBELL

Campbell City Schools seventh-graders, The Associated Neighborhood Centre, Northeast Homeowners and Concerned Citizens Association will team up for a neighborhood cleanup between 8 and 11 a.m. Friday.

Mahoning County Green Team will provide supplies, and students will be split into two groups to service Campbell cleaning up in Roosevelt Park and around the Kirwan Homes area. After the cleanup, students will return to school for lunch and a small raffle for prizes from their community.

Cash, vehicle stolen

BOARDMAN

Employees from Preston Mazda in Boardman arrived at work Monday to find a car and money stolen, according to a police report.

An employee told police the back door had been pried open.

The thieves pried open the box that holds keys and stole a 2011 Jeep Wrangler. They also pried open a drawer containing a cash box and stole at least $200 dollars, the report said.

Police have no surveillance footage of the incident.

Serve on park board

POLAND

The township is accepting letters of interest from residents who wish to serve on the park advisory board. Send letters of interest to Poland Township at 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland, OH 44514.

More Digest on A8