Boardman GetGo Cafe + Market to open Thursday

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A long-awaited GetGo Cafe + Market will open on U.S. Route 224 in the township Thursday.

The new location, which will be open 24 hours a day, is located at Route 224, Southern Boulevard and California Avenue.

The location will feature 14 fueling stations; a convenience store stocked with snacks and traditional grocery items; fresh, made-to-order foods including burgers, sub sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches; a smoothie and espresso bar; and mobile ordering, among other features.

“We understand that people in Boardman are not interested in sacrificing quality for time, making it critically important to create an in-store environment that gets fresh and great-tasting foods into their hands quickly so they can continue with their busy lives,” GetGo spokesman Dan Donovan said in a statement. “With a surprisingly large menu with items inspired by our own culinary experts and a store team prepared to deliver this great food fast, we believe our new GetGo will become an appealing destination for many hungry folks in Boardman.”

The new location has been in the works for several years, with the Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle applying for the necessary permits from the township in 2014.

A grand-opening event featuring special guest Adam Richman, host of “Secret Eats with Adam Richman” on the Travel Channel, a sub-building contest and the Boardman High School girls lacrosse team is scheduled for Thursday.

In celebration of the opening, GetGo will donate 10 percent of all in-store sales between Thursday and Sunday to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley. It also will offer a 10-cent discount on fuel purchased with a Giant Eagle Advantage Card for a limited time (which cannot be combined with FuelPerks); distribute 200 free combo meals with sandwich purchases; distribute 500 specialty coffee cups with an offer for 30 days of free coffee; and have other giveaways for customers who participate in interactive games throughout the weekend.