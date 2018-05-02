Niles employee testifies about giving ex-mayor gifts

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

After two days of mostly dry testimony this week, Niles employee Karen DeChristofaro changed the complexion of the Ralph Infante corruption trial late Tuesday with her colorful comments.

DeChristofaro, who has worked for the city since 1999 and has been the city auditor’s office payroll clerk the last six years, expressed her opinion on several occasions without being asked.

Infante, 63, faces 41 criminal charges accusing him of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, taking bribes in exchange for jobs, illegal gambling, accepting improper gifts from city employees and tampering with records during his 24 years as Niles mayor through 2015.

The trial is in its second week in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Dan Kasaris, special prosecutor, and visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove repeatedly asked DeChristofaro to confine her remarks to the questions she was asked. Her demeanor drew laughter from the jurors and others.

“How do you know Carmen Vivolo?” Dan Kasaris asked her about a former city employee who testified earlier in the trial.

“I don’t like him,” DeChristofaro replied.

“That’s not what I asked,” Kasaris said as laughter erupted.

But when answering a question about Infante, she called him “the honorable Ralph Infante.”

DeChristofaro explained that $1,000 gifts she gave Infante in mid-December each year from 2009 to 2014 were intended to be for Infante’s grandchildren, not for Infante, even though she gave the gifts to him in cash in his office at city hall each year in an envelope or Christmas card.

The state has accused Infante of breaking the law by failing to report such gifts on his annual ethics disclosure forms.

DeChristofaro said her late husband, Bobby DeChristofaro, is related to Infante’s step son-in-law, John Sudzina, and also grew up with Infante.

Her husband gave gifts to Infante’s grandchildren before he died because he didn’t want them to experience hardship, she said.

“He loved [Infante’s] grandkids, but he loved Ralph a lot more than anybody,” she said.

Her husband died July 20, 2009, according to his obituary.

DeChristofaro said she told Infante she was giving him money “in memory of your grandchildren.” Infante refused the money at first but later agreed to take it, she said.

“Accept this for Bobby because it’s what he would have wanted me to do,” she said she told Infante. She added that she gave the first envelope to Infante with the door to his office “wide open. It wasn’t like this was a clandestine operation.”

The earlier part of the testimony Tuesday included documents and testimony from Cara Yoder, forensic audit manager for the Ohio Auditor’s Office. She testified to analyzing the personal and business bank records for Ralph and his wife, Judy Infante, and the Sudzinas.

She also analyzed the paperwork investigators seized using search warrants at their former bar and the Infantes’ home. She said the analysis produced a dollar amount – $34,495 – of “profit” that she felt the Infantes earned through operating block pools, which are a form of gambling.

Infante’s attorney, John Juhasz, repeatedly objected to the use of the term “profit” in connection with the game.

In a block pool, a player selects a block on a chart and pays the amount of money required. The player’s name goes on the block they chose. Infante is accused of operating pools that cost between $5 to $300 to enter. Players have a chance to win prizes based on the results of a sporting event involved with the pool.

In testimony that took up the middle of the day, Yoder described 13 NFL Super Bowl block pools for which evidence was found from 1992 to 2015, she said. Prosecutors displayed examples of the sheets of paper on which the pools were drawn up.

The first witness Tuesday was Denise Danielson, who had worked for Infante and his wife at their former bar, the ITAM No. 39 in McKinley Heights, and testified about helping Infante run the pools.

She testified a $300 block pool was done every year before the Super Bowl, and each player was entitled to attend a Super Bowl party, apparently held at DiLucia’s banquet hall in Warren, that included a meal, drinks and prizes.

She testified more than an hour as Leigh Bayer, an assistant Ohio attorney general, asked her to look at the handwriting on block pool paperwork and envelopes investigators seized during raids at Infante’s home and business.

In most cases, Danielson testified that part or all of the handwriting on the front pages of the pools “appears to be Ralph Infante’s.” She also testified some of the handwriting is hers, and she said she didn’t know whose handwriting was on the backs of most of the sheets.

Some of the handwriting on the envelopes, which were apparently used to pay winnings to the players, was Infante’s also, she said.

Pete Kozup, a Niles Water Department employee, testified he helped another city employee, Scott Shaffer, install a television set at the ITAM in fall 2012.

Shaffer is expected to testify today regarding allegations he installed the television set and an air-conditioning unit at the bar in exchange for Shaffer’s girlfriend getting a promotion at her job with the city.

Prosecutors have said Shaffer also paid Infante $3,000 in exchange for a job for himself and $3,000 to provide his girlfriend with her first job with the city in May 2012.