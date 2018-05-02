Candidates and issues committees on the May 8 ballot had to file campaign finance reports for
Candidates and issues committees on the May 8 ballot had to file campaign finance reports for activity between Jan. 1 and April 18. Only those who raised and/or spent at least $1,000 are listed. Because of rounding, not all figures are exact. The reports are subject to review by county election boards. An * denotes incumbents.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
AUDITOR
Adrian Biviano* (D): Had $15,708; contributions, $0; other income, $750; spent $3,068; has $13,390.
COMMISSIONER
Frank Fuda* (D): Had $28,375; contributions, $21,935; other income, $1,126; in-kind contributions, Coca Construction of Niles for campaign headquarters in Pine Tree Plaza; spent $40,443; has $10,993. Major contributors: International Union of Operator Engineers Local 66, McClurg Road, Boardman, $1,300; Sam Covelli, $1,500.
Lisha Pompili Baumiller (D): Had $9,223; contributions, $8,400; spent $13,012; has $4,611; in-kind contributions, $2,325. Major contributors, Richard Thomas, Youngstown, $1,000; in-kind contributions, Covered Bridge Inn, Newton Falls $1,100 (food).
COMMON PLEAS COURT
Andrew Logan* (D): Had, $7,228; contributions, 0; spent $2,871; has $4,358.
FAMILY COURT JUDGE (1-2-19 term)
Sarah Kavoor (R): Had, $0; contributions, $0; other income, $10,000 (self loans); spent $2,745; has $7,255.
Sam Bluedorn (D): Had $0; contributions, $28,710; other income $32,000 (self loans); spent $58,514; has $2,196. Major contributors: Frank Prevek, Warren, $2,000.
Jack Pico (D): Had $2,374; contributions, $32,725; other income, $29,000 from candidate; spent $50,793; has $13,306.
FAMILY COURT JUDGE (1-1-19 term)
Sandra Stabile Harwood* (D): Had $731; contributions, $9,975; spent $6,627; has $4,079. Major contributor: International Union of Operator Engineers Local 66, McClurg Road, Boardman, $1,000.
ISSUES
Mathews Schools: Had $5,985; contributions, $4,955; spent $2,905; has $8,036.
