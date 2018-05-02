Man accused of threatening Boardman bus driver

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A West Boulevard Elementary bus driver alerted police after a Youngstown man threatened him and followed him in his pickup truck, according to a police report.

Matthew Campbell, 35, of East Lucius Avenue now faces one count of misdemeanor menacing.

The incident took place at 7:36 a.m. Monday morning.

The bus driver told police he asked to speak to the father or guardian of two children at a stop near West Midlothian Boulevard. Campbell responded and said the children felt unsafe on the bus; he then threatened to harm the bus driver, the report said.

“If I see you on the street, Bus 16, I’m going to [expletive] you up, you [expletive],” he said, according to the report.

More than a dozen elementary-school students were on board the bus at the time.

Campbell then followed the bus in his pickup truck as it continued to pick up students, the report said.

Campbell was arraigned on the menacing charge Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court here. He was released on $500 bond.