METRO DIGEST || Assault on officers

Assault on officers

WARREN

Martin E. Higinbotham, 47, of Anaheim, Calif., has been indicted on three counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of aggravated drug possession and one count of tampering with evidence in a Jan. 18 incident in which three deputies were exposed to suspected fentanyl. He will be arraigned May 14 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. If convicted, he could get about five years in prison.

The incident occurred in the Blue Manor mobile-home park on King’s Drive in Newton Township. Deputies were called because of a drug overdose. Higinbotham was revived with the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

When he became conscious, he kicked a table near three Trumbull County deputies, kicking suspected fentanyl dust into their faces. They were decontaminated and taken to hospital for evaluation.

Liberty house fire

LIBERTY

A fire caused damage to a house at 532 Northlawn Drive, Trumbull County emergency dispatch reports. The fire was called in at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. The cause is not known.

Coroner successor

WARREN

Interim Trumbull County Coroner Thomas James of Warren wants to be appointed to the remainder of the unexpired term through the end of 2020.

In a Tuesday letter to the county Democratic Party, which will make the appointment, Dr. James wrote that he initially wanted to serve only on an interim basis. He became interim coroner last Wednesday, replacing Humphrey Germaniuk, who died April 20.

The county Democratic Party must convene a meeting shortly to appoint Germaniuk’s successor.

Book sale, art sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Boardman Center Intermediate School’s annual Used Book Sale to benefit the Boardman Center School Project will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday in the auditorium, 7410 Market St. The BCIS Art Show also is set for Thursday. Artwork from all fifth- and sixth-graders will be on display in the boys’ gym from 6 to 8 p.m.

Newton Twp. cleanup

NEWTON FALLS

The annual Newton Township spring cleanup weekend and scrap-tire collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road. A maximum of eight tires will be accepted per household; they must be off the rim, and no oversized tires are allowed. Large trash receptacles will be available for the collection of unwanted debris. These items will not be accepted: hazardous or electronic waste (no paint, oil, antifreeze, propane tanks, TVs, monitors, etc.) and no appliances or garbage. Items may be dropped off during designated hours only. An ID will be required for proof of residency. For information, call 330-872-0003.

Spring social for moms

YOUNGSTOWN

Women United is welcoming the mothers and guardians of children in United Way’s Success After 6 program to the Mothers United Spring Social. This year’s event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, and features a Cinco de Mayo theme. The goal is to provide support and an evening out for the moms who often face difficult challenges. A check for $12,000 will be presented to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, raised by the group for the Success After 6 program, which is now in seven schools in Youngstown, Liberty and Girard. The evening will include speakers and salsa dancing instruction.

Foul play not suspected

HILLSVILLE, Pa.

Mahoning Township officials do not suspect foul play in the death of a 91-year-old man found unresponsive in a water reservoir. John Pezzuolo, of Hillsville, was found about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a water reservoir near 4180 W. State St., near an embankment. The Mahoning Township rescue team recovered Pezzuolo, but attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing, pending results from an autopsy.