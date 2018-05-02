Police chief: Keep your car doors locked to prevent thefts

Staff Report

LIBERTY

Police Chief Richard Tisone warns residents to always keep their doors locked after three thefts from cars were reported over the weekend.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” he said.

Police are investigating the thefts or attempted theft, which were reported Saturday about the same time, according to a police report.

In each instance, the vehicle was unlocked.

The first report came from the 1000 block of Goist Lane, and the attempted theft occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, the report said.

The victim told an officer someone entered his unlocked Jeep, and contents of the glove box were strewn around. The shift handle was also twisted out of position. The victim told police he didn’t believe anything was taken.

The second theft happened in the 1400 block of Sunny Drive sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, the report said. The victim told police someone went in his unlocked Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and stole his 9 mm handgun. Nothing else appeared to be taken, the report said.

Police responded to a third call, in the 1700 block of Keefer Road. The victim told police the theft happened sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police someone rummaged through her unlocked Kia Forte and stole several items including a DVD player and credit cards.

While police have not identified a suspect, Tisone said it may be someone who lives close by since the thefts happened in the same area.

Anyone who has information about the thefts can call Liberty police at 330-759-1511.