YSU takes top state recycling honor for fifth straight year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

For the fifth year in a row, Youngstown State University is number one in the Buckeye State in the annual RecycleMania competition, an eight-week national contest to see which colleges and universities reduce, reuse and recycle the most on-campus waste.

YSU finished first in the state with a recycling rate of 62 percent. Ohio University placed second with a rate of 55 percent, followed by University of Dayton at 47 percent. Kent State University, University of Mount Union, Case Western Reserve University, Hocking College, Ohio State University, Bowling Green State University, and University of Akron also participated.

YSU’s rate ranked 13th in the nation this year, while last year’s rate was 21st in the nation.

The 2018 tournament ranked 170 schools in 37 states in the United States, the District of Columbia and Canada, based on recycling rates.

For information, visit recyclemania.org.