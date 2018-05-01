YPD answers gunfire calls

One man cited for discharging firearm in city limits

By Joe Gorman

Police over the weekend answered at least four calls of gunfire – three on Sunday – and cited one person for a weapons offense.

Reports said a West Side man was cited Sunday for discharging a firearm in city limits after police investigated a gunfire call about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Matta Avenue.

Charles Huff, 33, of Manchester Avenue, was issued the citation after a witness told officers Huff had fired a gun after someone in a vehicle had fired a gun at him. Huff admitted to firing a gun in the air while being questioned by officers, reports said.

Officers found a spent 9 mm shell casing at the scene.

Court records show that Huff did not appear Monday for his arraignment in municipal court, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Also Sunday, reports said a 47-year-old woman told police her car was shot at “because of some bad weed.”

Police were called about 10 p.m. to the first block of North Brockway Avenue on the West Side, where a 25-year-old man said he, his brother and his mother were test driving their mother’s car in the area around Chaney High School because she just had repair work done. A person they know yelled at them and fired a gun at their car.

Reports said a window was damaged and a bumper as well. No one was injured.

The man said he had bought marijuana before from the suspect, and they had a disagreement and had not spoken since.

Reports said officers received no calls for gunfire from the area around the high school and they found no evidence of gunfire when they checked the area.

There were no injuries after police found damage to a vacant house about 5:50 a.m. Sunday while answering a gunshot sensor call in the 300 block of Marmion Avenue on the South Side.

Officers who responded found two bullet holes in a nearby vacant home, and a witness told police they heard at least eight shots and then heard a car drive away.

Reports said the sensor indicated 16 shots were fired, reports said. No casings or other evidence was recovered, reports said.

Reports said officers Friday afternoon recovered five spent 9 mm shell casings after someone fired several shots at a home in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue on the South Side.

Officers were called to the home about 4:30 p.m., where a woman there said a man she was arguing with fired a shot in the air, got in a car that someone else was driving and fired four more shots from the back seat of the car before driving away.

No one was injured.