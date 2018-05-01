Valley songwriter gives free show at downtown restaurant
Tom Manche will return to his hometown next week to perform at the downtown restaurant owned by deported businessman Amer “Al” Adi Othman, for whom he has written a song.
The Nashville-based singer-songwriter and music producer – a Youngstown native – will give a free show at 7 p.m. Monday at the Circle Hookah and Bar, 116 W. Federal St.
Othman was deported to Jordan in January after nearly 40 years in this country. His story gained national attention and prompted Manche to write the song “Welcome Home.”
Manche is a 1969 Chaney High School graduate who also attended Youngstown State University.
He never met Othman but said his plight inspired him to write and record “Welcome Home,” which can be streamed for free at tommanche.com/welcome-home.
Shortly after he recorded the song, Manche shared it with Othman, who said in an email response he was moved by it.
Manche said he is excited about the Youngstown show. “I’ll be doing a full set, probably about 45 minutes, and I am expecting to meet some great people,” he said.
Attending will be Othman’s wife, Fidah Musleh, who is visiting from Jordan, where she is staying with her husband; the couple’s daughters; and Lynn Tremonte of America’s Voice, a group that advocates for immigration policy reform. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, also is expected to attend.
The public is welcome to attend the performance, which is being co-sponsored by WYSU-FM and Downtown Circle.
