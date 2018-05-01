Teacher of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Schools Teacher of the Year will be announced today and a dinner honoring all of the nominees is set for May 8, National Teacher Day.

The winner is selected after a series of interviews and classroom observations.

The May 8 banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Tyler History Center Thomas Ballroom, 325 W. Federal St.

Honor for Officer Leo

GIRARD

Girard Officer Justin Leo will be honored at the Ohio Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in London, Ohio, on Thursday.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission pay homage to fallen officers at the ceremony.

Leo was killed after answering a domestic-violence call on Indiana Avenue in the city in October 2017.

Agents seize 3 dogs

YOUNGSTOWN

Humane agents seized three dogs Saturday from a home in the 1600 block of Thalia Avenue after officers were called about 2:35 p.m. by the property owner, who was worried about the dogs.

Reports said the property owner allows her niece and boyfriend to stay at the home and told officers they were both arrested Friday and left two of the dogs in cages with no food or water.

The dogs, which reports said were large and middle aged, had no food or water and the cages were filled with feces and urine. Reports said a third dog was on the floor and appeared near death.

All three dogs were taken by Animal Charity.

Committee meeting

WARREN

Warren City Council’s Traffic and Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. today. The meeting will take place in the council caucus room at the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

Man faces theft charge

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man faces a theft charge after a police report said he took $200 in steak from a Mahoning Avenue grocery store.

A grocery-store employee identified Brian Zordich, 52, of Moherman Avenue as the man she observed stealing steak while highly intoxicated.

She told police she watched Zordich conceal steak in the front of his pants and leave the store.

Police tracked down Zordich at a nearby fast-food restaurant where he had several bags containing seven steaks valued at $200.

Zordich was arraigned Monday on the charge in Mahoning Area County Court.

Man claims ambush

YOUNGSTOWN

A North Lakeview Avenue man said he was ambushed by a masked man in his driveway as he came home from work late Saturday.

Officers were called about 11:55 p.m. to the 21-year-old victim’s home in the 100 block of North Lakeview, where the victim told police a man dressed in all black hiding behind a car pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head.

Reports said the victim told the man he had nothing. The man forced the victim inside, where he punched and hit him in the head with the gun before running away. Nothing was taken.

Man charged with disorderly conduct

YOUNGSTOWN

A McDonald man was arraigned in municipal court Monday on charges of disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Reports said he challenged city police officers to a fight early Sunday at West Federal and Hazel streets downtown.

Reports said officers were trying to break up an argument between four men about 2:50 a.m. when one of them, Tyler Smith, 23, challenged two officers to a fight.

Hall was ordered to leave and he did, but reports said he turned around and challenged officers again. He was then told he would be arrested but he refused to allow himself to be handcuffed. Reports said it took three officers to take him to the ground and get control of him.

Smith pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Anthony Sertick who set at bond at 10 percent of $1,500 in the case, which is Smith’s first arrest.

He spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.

‘Epidemic of Hope’

BOARDMAN

Strawberry Ministries, Harvest Recovery Ministries and the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine invite local faith leaders to attend “Epidemic of Hope,” an initiative to help faith-based groups support people in recovery, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Westview Drive in Boardman.

Checkpoint nets arrest

CANFIELD

A sobriety checkpoint in Austintown yielded two traffic citations, three charges and one arrest late Friday and early Saturday.

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force conducted the checkpoint from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

A total of 658 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with seven pulled over for further investigation.

That resulted in one OVI arrest, one charge of driving under suspension, two charges for drug abuse, a citation for failing to obey a red light and a citation for speeding.

The task force receives funding from a federal grant administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

1 dies after prom night car crash; 3 injured

MONROE, Ohio

School officials in southwest Ohio say one of four teenagers involved in a prom night car crash has died.

The teen who died was a 17-year-old girl who was riding in the back seat.

The district says the three others who were hurt have been released from the hospital.

The four teens were going to the school prom Friday when their 2013 Tesla sedan crested a hill and crashed.

Police say two of the teens were ejected from the car and one was trapped.

