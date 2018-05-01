Ohio AG: Canfield dog breeder dumped waste into marsh

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Attorney General has taken a Canfield dog breeder to court for the alleged improper disposal of waste.

On at least three occasions, Eaglecross Kennels, 9424 Columbiana-Canfield Road, dumped animal waste into a marsh that flows into a tributary of Indian Run and Mill Creek, according to the lawsuit filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The lawsuit names Thomas Fidoe and Eagles Nest Enterprises LLC, which own the dog-breeding operation licensed to produce 16 to 25 litters per year, and Gregory Fidoe, who operates it, as defendants.

It alleges the defendants discharged animal waste into state waters without pollutant discharge permits, created a public nuisance and installed wastewater disposal systems, including a holding tank and leaching field, without the proper permits.

The lawsuit lists June 4, 2015, Feb. 15, 2017, and Dec. 7, 2017, as dates when the defendants discharged sewage into the marsh and states the defendants never applied for the required pollutant discharge permit.

It further states the defendants installed a sewage-holding tank Feb. 25, 2017, and a leaching field on or before Dec. 7 of that year without obtaining permits.

When contacted Monday by The Vindicator, Gregory Fidoe said he was not aware of the lawsuit.

The attorney general’s office asks for an injunction that forbids the defendants from further violations of the law as well as a court order that requires the defendants to obtain the necessary permits. It also asks for $10,000 in fines for each day of each violation of the relevant laws.