Man convicted in dumping case dies

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who served 28 months in a federal detention facility for dumping waste in a Mahoning River tributary died last Wednesday at age 67.

Ben Lupo of Boardman commanded the front page of The Vindicator for months after allegations surfaced that he ordered an employee of his company, Hardrock Excavating LLC, to dump hundreds of thousands of gallons of fracking waste into a storm drain that emptied into a Mahoning River tributary.

The dumping necessitated a $3.1 million cleanup paid for by D&L Energy Inc., another of Lupo’s companies.

A federal judge handed down the 28-month sentence after Lupo pleaded guilty to a violation of the Clean Water Act. Lupo served his time in a medical detention facility in Massachusetts because he had kidney issues and required dialysis.

Suspect sought in bank robbery

BOARDMAN

Township police and FBI agents Monday were looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at KeyBank on Market Street.

Police said a black male between age 40 and 50 and between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with a thin build, is a suspect in the robbery reported about 10:30 a.m.

Police said the man fled on foot after getting away with some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boardman police at 330-726-4144.

More Digest on A7