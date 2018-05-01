Feds indict Walmart shooting suspect on gun charge
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A suspect in a shooting at an Austintown Walmart last fall, who was caught with a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine, was indicted by a federal grand jury.
Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, was indicted Friday on one court of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested Nov. 26, 2017, by Youngstown police who were investigating a gunfire call on the East Side and saw an SUV Craig was in driving away.
Craig was caught after a short foot chase. The gun and magazine were inside the SUV as well as several spent shell casings, and police recognized the gun because it was used in a rap video Craig had recently made.
Craig was also wanted for an Oct. 30 shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. He has a May 29 trial in that case, according to court records.
A federal affidavit said that a gunshot residue test performed on Craig was positive, and his DNA was found on the trigger and magazine on the gun.
He is banned from having a gun because of three aggravated robbery convictions in 2011 that carried a six-year prison sentence and five years of post-release control.
