BUSINESSSFlbdigest

SHRM meeting

BOARDMAN

The Western Reserve Chapter of the Society for Human Resources Management will host a chapter meeting May 8 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave. William “Guy” Burney, executive director of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, will speak about workplace violence and conflict management.

Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with the presentation to follow from noon to 1 p.m. Visit wrc.shrm.org to register. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers and $10 for students.

ASECU employees’ dress was success

AUSTINTOWN

The Associated School Employees Credit Union employees recently participated in the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s dress-down day for the Cleveland Indians home opener.

Employees at the credit union’s five branches challenged each other to increase donations, and the effort raised $453. ASECU President/CEO Michael J. Kurish offered a 100 percent match, bringing the total donation to $906.

The donations benefited the Rescue Mission.

Hospital hiring

WARREN

Trumbull Regional Medical Center will host a hiring event from 4 to 7 p.m. today on the hospital bridge overlooking East Market Street.

The hospital is looking for RNs, experienced STNAs and certified phlebotomists. A sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 is available for experienced RNs. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of identification and a resume.

For more information, call 330-841-9812.

Marriott honors

CANFIELD

The Courtyard by Marriott Youngstown-Canfield announced it received numerous recognitions by Marriott International in the 2017 Marriott Select Brand Awards, which recognize achievements based on financial performance, guest satisfaction and quality-assurance results, according to a news release.

The hotel is owned by CTW Development Corp., and managed by Radius Hospitality. Among the honors it received was the Platinum Circle Award, given to hotels that score in the top 5 percent of all 1,041 Courtyard by Marriott hotels for overall guest satisfaction

Wow: Cleveland to Iceland flights

CLEVELAND

Air travel in Cleveland is about to enter “the Iceland Age.”

Cleveland.com reports Iceland-based Wow Air will have its maiden flight from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Icelandair will follow May 16 by launching service between Cleveland and Iceland.

The service marks Cleveland’s return to trans-Atlantic flights after nearly 10 years.

The end of Continental Airlines service to London in 2009 has meant northeast Ohioans had to get to Europe via New York, Chicago or other large hubs.

Both Icelandair and Wow offer connections to many European cities.

