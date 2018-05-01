Pit bull gets loose, kills chihuahua
Staff report
BOARDMAN
A Boardman woman owes $250 in fines after her dog got loose and killed her neighbor’s chihuahua.
Sandra Braxton, 56, of Shadyside Drive, received a citation for failing to control and restrain her dog, according to a police report.
Braxton alerted police Sunday afternoon when she realized what happened.
She told officers her dog, which is a pit bull mix, escaped a fenced-in area in her backyard.
The reporting officer said he did not observe any areas where the fence had been damaged but the dog could have escaped under a door in the fence.
In addition to the $250 fine, police told Braxton to keep the dog inside her house until the Mahoning County Dog Warden responds.
Dog Warden Dianne Fry said her office has received the report and will follow up on it. A deputy dog warden will follow up on the report in the near future and determine whether the event warrants further action.
She said the incident could result in the dog’s designation as a dangerous dog.
In some cases, she said the owner will surrender the dog to the warden or have it euthanized.
“It really depends on the people and the situation,” Fry said.
