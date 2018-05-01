Agenda Wednesday
Mahoning County Commissioners, 4:30 p.m., board meeting, Canfield City Hall, administration building, 104 Lisbon St., Canfield.
McDonald Village Council, 3 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Struthers City County-as-a-Whole, 6 p.m., council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
