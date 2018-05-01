Agenda Wednesday

May 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Wednesday

Mahoning County Commissioners, 4:30 p.m., board meeting, Canfield City Hall, administration building, 104 Lisbon St., Canfield.

McDonald Village Council, 3 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Struthers City County-as-a-Whole, 6 p.m., council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Lake Milton


Residential
2 bedroom, 2 bath
$378500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000