Agenda Wednesday

Mahoning County Commissioners, 4:30 p.m., board meeting, Canfield City Hall, administration building, 104 Lisbon St., Canfield.

McDonald Village Council, 3 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Struthers City County-as-a-Whole, 6 p.m., council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

