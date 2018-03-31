Woman accused of attacking her autistic son with a bow saw

Woman accused of attacking her autistic son with a bow saw

ASPEN HILL, Md.

Authorities have charged a Maryland woman with attempted murder after she purportedly attacked her autistic son with a bow saw.

WJLA-TV reports that 46-year-old Kristina Petrie of the Montgomery County town of Aspen Hill faces attempted first-degree murder and child-abuse charges.

An affidavit obtained by WJLA alleges the woman attacked her 11-year-old son inside the family’s home this month because he required so much care and she felt overwhelmed. She purportedly raked the bow saw across the back of his neck multiple times.

A preliminary hearing in Montgomery County’s District Court is set for April 20.

April date set for NM border-wall work

WASHINGTON

Officials are hoping to break ground on a project replacing 20 miles of border wall in Santa Teresa, N.M., in early April.

That’s according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald D. Vitiello.

Vitiello briefed reporters Friday on how the administration plans to spend the $1.6 billion Congress authorized for border wall construction this year. Vitiello says the money will provide for about 100 miles of new and replacement wall.

Priest accused of embezzling $5M

MASON, Mich.

A Catholic priest accused of embezzling more than $5 million from his central Michigan church spent about $100,000 on an indoor swimming pool and stained-glass windows for his six-bedroom, 12-bathroom home, according to a lawsuit seeking to recoup some of the money.

In addition to the $45,000 indoor pool and nearly $55,000 in stained-glass windows, the Rev. Jonathan Wehrle spent more than $134,000 on landscaping at his 10-acre estate in Williamston and other properties, according to the lawsuit filed by Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Corp., which insures the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

Wehrle faces six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos, which is just east of Lansing. Prosecutors allege that Wehrle spent the money on himself, including to build and maintain the estate.

Pope presides over Good Friday services

ROME

Pope Francis presided over solemn Good Friday services amid heightened security at Rome’s Colosseum for the Via Crucis procession and a new communications controversy at home over the existence of hell.

Francis listened intently along with some 20,000 faithful as the meditations re-enacting Christ’s crucifixion were read out in the torch-lit Colosseum. At the end, he delivered a meditation of his own, denouncing those who seek power, money and conflict and praying the Catholic Church will always be an “arc of salvation, a source of certainty and truth.”

This year, the prayers were composed by students in keeping with Francis’ dedication of 2018 to addressing the hopes and concerns of young Catholics.

Russia expels more

moscow

The crisis between Russia and the West over the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain heightened Friday as Russia ordered new cuts to the number of British envoys in the country.

Russia also summoned 23 foreign ambassadors to inform them that some of their diplomats would be expelled, a day after ordering 60 U.S. diplomats to leave and demanding that Washington’s consulate in St. Petersburg close on short notice.

The massive expulsion of diplomats on both sides has reached a scale unseen even at the height of the Cold War.

Associated Press