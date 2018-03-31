Teens accused of shooting at priest are indicted

CLEVELAND

Three teenagers accused of shooting at a priest gathering eggs from his Cleveland church’s chicken coop have been indicted.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 16-year-olds Amin Walker and Jaylen Miller and 18-year-old Kenitra Robinson face attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and other charges.

Prosecutors say the 65-year-old priest from St. Mary Catholic Church was “ambushed” in December by Walker and Miller, who demanded he hand over the eggs. Prosecutors say the priest began running away, prompting the teens to fire multiple rounds that missed as the priest slipped and fell to the ground. They say the teens left in a stolen van where Robinson was waiting.

Walker and Miller initially were charged as juveniles.

Woman sentenced for trafficking daughters

LIMA

An Ohio woman who allowed a man to have sex with her daughters to pay for her drug habit has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

The Lima News reports the 39-year-old woman showed remorse at a hearing Thursday in Allen County. She pleaded guilty in February to charges that included complicity to attempted rape, compelling prostitution, child pornography and trafficking.

Authorities say her daughters were 12 and 15 when they were sexually assaulted over a yearlong period starting in 2014.

The man who assaulted the girls is serving 30 years. Court documents say he raped the 12-year-old and told her sister he’d continue having sex with the younger girl unless she submitted to him.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the mother to protect her daughters’ identities.