Plaza Donuts for sale but not closing

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Plaza Donuts might be for sale, but it’s not closing at this time, owners say.

The Froomkin family is looking to eventually retire from the business.

The Froomkin brothers, Berkeley and Irv, originally started Plaza Donuts in Akron in 1960. The doughnut-shop business opened on Belmont Avenue in 1963. At one point, Plaza had 10 locations but eventually scaled back to three, according to Vindicator files.

Today, Plaza Donuts has the Belmont location, a downtown location at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station and on U.S. Route 224 in Boardman. Cousins Michael and Howard Froomkin run the business now.

Plaza has wholesale customers and many loyal retail customers who enjoy the shop’s cream-stick doughnuts and friendly atmosphere.

Alan Friedkin, owner of Friedkin Realty, a commercial real-estate business, is the broker for the Plaza Donuts’ sale. The sale includes all three locations. The Belmont Avenue site is the main location and the two others are satellites, Friedkin said. The sale price was not disclosed.

“They have been around a long time, and they said we are going to put it up for sale,” Friedkin said. “I hope someone takes it because it’s a Youngstown tradition.”

After awhile if the business does not sell, the business will eventually close.

“We are going to find a buyer,” Howard Froomkin said.