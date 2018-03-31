METRO DIGEST || Tiggett sentenced in rape case

Sentenced in rape case

WARREN

Marvin L. Tiggett Jr., 47, of Northfield Avenue Northwest, was convicted of one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition Friday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay sentenced Tiggett to 10 years to life in prison after the jury returned the guilty verdicts. His trial began Monday.

Tiggett committed offenses against a girl who was 11 and 12 years old. The offenses occurred from 2011 to 2013, according to his indictment.

Park roads reopened

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek Park are reopened after being closed for the winter: High Drive between the Kirkmere Spur and West Cohasset Drive; Chestnut Hill Drive between Canfield Road and the Kirkmere Spur; and Calvary Run Drive between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue.

Lane restrictions

Drivers along state Route 193 between Tibbetts-Wick Road and state Route 82 in Liberty and Vienna townships can expect various lane restrictions beginning Monday until further notice as the Ohio Department of Transportation begins a resurfacing project.

The work is part of a $3.6 million project to resurface Route 193 between the Mahoning County line and Route 82. The project also includes minor bridge repairs.

The project is scheduled for completion by mid-June.

On EGCC trustee board

COLUMBUS

Gov. John Kasich announced that Kathy Maguschak of Mingo Junction in Jefferson County has been appointed to the Eastern Gateway Community College board of trustees for a term that will last from March 9 this year through Oct. 16, 2022.

Before her appointment, Maguschak served as a board member at the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and at the YWCA. She also acted as treasurer of the Women’s Club of Mingo Junction.

Campbell house fire

CAMPBELL

A fire at 77 Morley Ave. caused $10,000 damage and destroyed the interior of the home Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

Fire crews were called at 9:10 a.m., eventually securing the scene by noon. A Campbell fire official said there were no injuries as neither of the two occupants were home.

Investigators are determining the cause of the blaze.

Sojourn students to see landmarks on journey

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past students from East High School, Youngstown Early College and Chaney High School will visit landmarks and meet leaders associated with the civil-rights movement over the course of the next week.

Sojourn students will join students from California and will travel by bus to Hattiesburg, Miss.; Little Rock, Ark.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Birmingham, Ala.

The students will be in Memphis Wednesday, April 4, which is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students will return to Youngstown next Saturday.