POLICE CALLS
A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown:
AUSTINTOWN
March 23
Theft: A Notre Dame Avenue girl reported a laptop computer missing from her vehicle.
Arrest: Ke Shaydeea Z. Williams of West Myrtle Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested on a city warrant charging failure to appear in court after police had pulled her over in the 3700 block of Mahoning Avenue.
Theft: Authorities took custody of Charles F. Palmer, 45, of East Webb Road, Austintown, who was charged with failing to pay a $60 cab fare last December.
Theft: A woman reportedly stole coupons from Walgreens Pharmacy, 40 N. Meridian Road.
Drugs: A traffic stop on Meridian Road resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Keithan L. Scott, 19, of Brunswick with having a suspected marijuana pipe and a device commonly used to grind marijuana.
Theft: A global-positioning system device was among property taken from a car in the 5600 block of Radcliffe Avenue.
Theft/drugs: Police charged Noelle A. Padgett, 41, of Lee Avenue, Youngstown, with theft, drug abuse and possessing dangerous drugs after she was accused of intentionally failing to self-scan 10 items valued at $141 that included an air mattress while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. Padgett also had a bag that contained two prescription pills, including acetaminophen, a drug typically used to treat moderate to severe pain, authorities alleged.
Recovered property: An iPhone was found after having been removed from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Nantucket Drive.
Theft: Officers at the Trumbull County jail picked up Wanda R. Kleine, of Center Drive, North Lima, who faced a theft charge. Kleine, 48, was accused of stealing about $167 worth of groceries last November from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.
Theft: Someone in the 5600 block of Tulane Avenue removed a backpack and a pair of shoes from a vehicle.
March 24
Arrest: Police on Mahoning Avenue pulled over and took into custody Raymond S. Danzey, 26, who listed addresses in Berea and Eigen Street in Austintown. He was wanted on a Warren Municipal Court warrant charging possession of carfentanil, a synthetic opioid far more potent than heroin or fentanyl.
Criminal damaging: A car reportedly sustained damage near Lancaster Drive and Patricia Avenue.
Fraud: A Westchester Drive resident discovered money stolen from a bank account.
Fraud: A Bexley Drive man reported $695 worth of fraudulent charges to his account.
Theft: An undisclosed sum of money, two pizza bags and a car topper were stolen from Pizza Hut, 5332 Mahoning Ave.
March 25
Arrest: A traffic stop near Mahoning and Evans avenues resulted in Bruce I. Thomas’ arrest. Thomas, 50, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
Assault: A Kirk Road woman alleged her boyfriend had assaulted her.
Arrest: Wesley D. Warren, 41, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police had stopped his vehicle in the 800 block of North Meridian Road. Warren, of Detroit Avenue, Youngstown, refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.
Burglary: A pair of shoes was stolen from an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive. Also, two shots had reportedly been fired, one each into the ceiling and a wall.
March 26
Assault: A Parkgate Avenue woman reported the latest in a series of assaults she alleged her former boyfriend committed.
Burglary: Took place in the 5700 block of Kirk Road, though authorities found no signs of forced entry. Taken was a 55-inch TV.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A South Raccoon Road resident reported a 2006 Mitsubishi had been borrowed but not returned.
March 27
Theft: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue movie theater.
Theft: A man and a woman reportedly took various items from Walmart.
Theft: An iPhone was stolen in the 5000 block of Winthrop Drive.
