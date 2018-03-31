POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown:

AUSTINTOWN

March 23

Theft: A Notre Dame Avenue girl reported a laptop computer missing from her vehicle.

Arrest: Ke Shaydeea Z. Williams of West Myrtle Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested on a city warrant charging failure to appear in court after police had pulled her over in the 3700 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Authorities took custody of Charles F. Palmer, 45, of East Webb Road, Austintown, who was charged with failing to pay a $60 cab fare last December.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole coupons from Walgreens Pharmacy, 40 N. Meridian Road.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Meridian Road resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Keithan L. Scott, 19, of Brunswick with having a suspected marijuana pipe and a device commonly used to grind marijuana.

Theft: A global-positioning system device was among property taken from a car in the 5600 block of Radcliffe Avenue.

Theft/drugs: Police charged Noelle A. Padgett, 41, of Lee Avenue, Youngstown, with theft, drug abuse and possessing dangerous drugs after she was accused of intentionally failing to self-scan 10 items valued at $141 that included an air mattress while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. Padgett also had a bag that contained two prescription pills, including acetaminophen, a drug typically used to treat moderate to severe pain, authorities alleged.

Recovered property: An iPhone was found after having been removed from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Nantucket Drive.

Theft: Officers at the Trumbull County jail picked up Wanda R. Kleine, of Center Drive, North Lima, who faced a theft charge. Kleine, 48, was accused of stealing about $167 worth of groceries last November from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Someone in the 5600 block of Tulane Avenue removed a backpack and a pair of shoes from a vehicle.

March 24

Arrest: Police on Mahoning Avenue pulled over and took into custody Raymond S. Danzey, 26, who listed addresses in Berea and Eigen Street in Austintown. He was wanted on a Warren Municipal Court warrant charging possession of carfentanil, a synthetic opioid far more potent than heroin or fentanyl.

Criminal damaging: A car reportedly sustained damage near Lancaster Drive and Patricia Avenue.

Fraud: A Westchester Drive resident discovered money stolen from a bank account.

Fraud: A Bexley Drive man reported $695 worth of fraudulent charges to his account.

Theft: An undisclosed sum of money, two pizza bags and a car topper were stolen from Pizza Hut, 5332 Mahoning Ave.

March 25

Arrest: A traffic stop near Mahoning and Evans avenues resulted in Bruce I. Thomas’ arrest. Thomas, 50, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Assault: A Kirk Road woman alleged her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Arrest: Wesley D. Warren, 41, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police had stopped his vehicle in the 800 block of North Meridian Road. Warren, of Detroit Avenue, Youngstown, refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.

Burglary: A pair of shoes was stolen from an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive. Also, two shots had reportedly been fired, one each into the ceiling and a wall.

March 26

Assault: A Parkgate Avenue woman reported the latest in a series of assaults she alleged her former boyfriend committed.

Burglary: Took place in the 5700 block of Kirk Road, though authorities found no signs of forced entry. Taken was a 55-inch TV.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A South Raccoon Road resident reported a 2006 Mitsubishi had been borrowed but not returned.

March 27

Theft: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue movie theater.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly took various items from Walmart.

Theft: An iPhone was stolen in the 5000 block of Winthrop Drive.