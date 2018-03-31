Investigation continues in freeway shooting

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Investigators on Friday said there were no new developments in the shooting Thursday of a woman on Interstate 80.

Lt. Jerad Sutton, head of the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said investigators were still examining evidence in the shooting, which led to the wounding of a woman who was driving west on the interstate. She was shot by someone in another car at the interchange between Interstate 80 and 680.

Kailie Weimer, 18, of Austintown, is being treated at a local hospital, her brother said Friday.

Her injuries were classified by the patrol as serious but not life-threatening.

The shooting happened about 4:25 p.m. A passenger in the car was not injured.

Investigators are asking for help in locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid- to late 20s wearing a beanie, driving a 2003 to 2005 dark blue Chevrolet Traiblazer with window tint. Anyone who may have seen the shooting or who has any information is asked to call the Canfield post at 330-533-6866 or dialing #677 on a cellphone.