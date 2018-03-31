BUSINESSSFlbdigest
Cyberattacks could be wakeup calls
ATLANTA
Experts say governments, public agencies and companies should see the recent cyberattacks in Atlanta, Baltimore and elsewhere as a wakeup call.
After a ransomware attack March 22 hobbled Atlanta’s computer network, many city agencies have had to operate manually. Another ransomware attack hit Baltimore’s 911 dispatch system over the weekend, prompting a roughly 17-hour shutdown of automated emergency dispatching.
The Colorado Department of Transportation suffered two attacks just over a month ago. And the North Carolina county that’s home to Charlotte totally rebuilt its system after a December attack.
For cash-strapped local governments, paying for robust protection against the invisible menace of a cyberattack can be a hard sell. But cyberattacks continue to proliferate, and experts say preparation and strong defensive measures are necessary to avoid the crippling effects.
Associated Press
