Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1245.320.90
Aqua America, .71 33.96 0.37
Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.03
Chemical Bank, .2754.740.63
Community Health Sys.3.97-0.14
Cortland Bancorp, .2823.150.00
Farmers Nat., .1614.10 -0.05
First Energy, 1.44 34.03-0.36
Fifth/Third, .5231.670.11
FirstMerit Corp.,— —
First Niles Financial, .1210.750.25
FNB Corp., .4813.420.10
General Motors, 1.5236.410.94
General Electric, .9213.46-0.22
Huntington Bank, .28 15.070.05
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92109.981.98
Key Corp, .3419.510.24
LaFarge, .34— —
Macy’s, 1.51 29.570.50
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 171.513.36
PNC, 2.20150.931.48
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60153.39-2.52
Stoneridge 27.82 0.77
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.88-0.05
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
