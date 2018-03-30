Selected local stocks

March 30, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1245.320.90

Aqua America, .71 33.96 0.37

Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.03

Chemical Bank, .2754.740.63

Community Health Sys.3.97-0.14

Cortland Bancorp, .2823.150.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.10 -0.05

First Energy, 1.44 34.03-0.36

Fifth/Third, .5231.670.11

FirstMerit Corp.,— —

First Niles Financial, .1210.750.25

FNB Corp., .4813.420.10

General Motors, 1.5236.410.94

General Electric, .9213.46-0.22

Huntington Bank, .28 15.070.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92109.981.98

Key Corp, .3419.510.24

LaFarge, .34— —

Macy’s, 1.51 29.570.50

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 171.513.36

PNC, 2.20150.931.48

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60153.39-2.52

Stoneridge 27.82 0.77

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.88-0.05

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

