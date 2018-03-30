BUSINESS DIGEST

JobsOhio gets look at CASTLO site

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber recently hosted a group from Jobs-Ohio and TeamNEO, as well as the owners of InSite Consulting, to tour a 53-acre site in the CASTLO Industrial Park in Struthers, which the chamber says is the only Mahoning Valley site that is close to being certified to be marketed as client-ready for future investment and job opportunities, via a program the state launched in 2016.

SiteOhio, created by the state and Insight Consulting, aims to increase business attraction opportunities across the state by ensuring sites meet multiple requirements to become certified.

In early 2016, the chamber’s economic development team – in partnership with JobsOhio and TeamNEO – submitted 40 land sites in Mahoning and Trumbull counties for review and consideration, based on initial requirements.

Areas suggested for Opportunity Zones

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio recommended that 15 areas/census tracts in Mahoning and Trumbull counties be considered for federal Opportunity Zones, which could lead to new investment via a program that is designed to drive long-term capital to distressed communities across the country, according to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The chosen census tracts are: Warren – downtown, Dana Street/Golden Triangle, RG/BDM and NW quadrant; Girard – U.S. Route 422 corridor; Youngstown – downtown, 422 corridor, Andrews Avenue/North Side industrial, Salt Springs area, Poland Avenue south of Performance Place/Hazelton and McGuffey; Campbell – Casey Industrial Park area; Struthers – downtown/CASTLO Industrial Park; Lowellville; and Austintown – Meridian Road area.

PNG shareholders vote to OK proposal

WYOMISSING, PA.

Penn National Gaming Inc. on Thursday announced its shareholders voted to approve Penn’s proposal to issue shares of Penn common stock to stockholders of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. in connection with Penn’s pending acquisition of Pinnacle. In addition, Pinnacle announced its stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement for the transaction.

Pinnacle owns and operates 16 gaming entertainment properties in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership of 29 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown.

Lawyer for victim’s family says matter with Uber ‘resolved’

PHOENIX

The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.

Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney for the daughter and husband of 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, disclosed no details and responded Thursday to inquiries by The Associated Press by saying only that the matter “has been resolved.”

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1245.320.90

Aqua America, .71 33.96 0.37

Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.03

Chemical Bank, .2754.740.63

Community Health Sys.3.97-0.14

Cortland Bancorp, .2823.150.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.10 -0.05

First Energy, 1.44 34.03-0.36

Fifth/Third, .5231.670.11

FirstMerit Corp.,— —

First Niles Financial, .1210.750.25

FNB Corp., .4813.420.10

General Motors, 1.5236.410.94

General Electric, .9213.46-0.22

Huntington Bank, .28 15.070.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92109.981.98

Key Corp, .3419.510.24

LaFarge, .34— —

Macy’s, 1.51 29.570.50

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 171.513.36

PNC, 2.20150.931.48

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60153.39-2.52

Stoneridge 27.82 0.77

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.88-0.05

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.