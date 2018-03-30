YSU hazing participant indicted on federal firearms charges
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A federal grand jury indicted a man, who was sentenced to a year in prison over hazing two Youngstown State University students, on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.
Raheem Satterthwaite, 28, faces counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court’s Northern District.
The indictment says Sattherthwaite is accused of having ammunition April 26, 2017, and more recently of having a .357-Magnum revolver when Boardman police arrested him Jan. 10 this year after a brief chase.
In 2015, Sattherthwaite, who once lived on Illinois Avenue, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to one count of inciting violence, a felony, for his role in the hazing of two YSU fraternity pledges in 2012. He was one of nine men charged in the case, and he was sentenced to a year in prison.
Because of that conviction, he is barred from having a gun or ammunition.
