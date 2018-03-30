YSU hazing participant indicted on federal firearms charges

March 30, 2018 at 12:03a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A federal grand jury indicted a man, who was sentenced to a year in prison over hazing two Youngstown State University students, on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Raheem Satterthwaite, 28, faces counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court’s Northern District.

The indictment says Sattherthwaite is accused of having ammunition April 26, 2017, and more recently of having a .357-Magnum revolver when Boardman police arrested him Jan. 10 this year after a brief chase.

In 2015, Sattherthwaite, who once lived on Illinois Avenue, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to one count of inciting violence, a felony, for his role in the hazing of two YSU fraternity pledges in 2012. He was one of nine men charged in the case, and he was sentenced to a year in prison.

Because of that conviction, he is barred from having a gun or ammunition.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000